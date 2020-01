Cambodian rescue teams search for missing workers at the site of a collapsed building at a construction site in Kep province, Cambodia, 03 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MAK REMISSA

A relative of a worker cries at the site of a collapsed building at a construction site in Kep province, Cambodia, 03 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MAK REMISSA

Seven people have been found dead and another 18 taken to hospital as rescue operations continued Saturday after the collapse of a seven-storey building under construction in southeast Cambodia.

Between 30 and 40 workers are thought to have been inside the building when it collapsed at about 4.30 pm local time on Friday in Kep, a popular coastal tourist town about 150 kilometers south of capital Phnom Penh. EFE-EPA