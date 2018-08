The rumble of a building after collapse during a police operation in Salt, about 30 kms from Amman, Jordan, on Aug. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN

At least seven people were killed in an explosion and intense shootout between the Jordanian police and a suspected extremist cell in the city of Salt, west of Amman, causing the partial demolition of a building, official sources reported Sunday.

Jordan's State Minister for Media Affairs, Jumana Ghunimat, was quoted by the official news agency Petra as saying that the casualties included three alleged extremists and four police officers.