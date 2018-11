Mourners carry the body of Muhammad Odeh, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike, during his funeral in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza Strip, Nov. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAITHAM IMAD

At least seven Palestinian militants in Gaza and one Palestinian civilian in Israel were killed in 24 hours of violence as the Israeli air force conducted attacks in response to a barrage of rockets and mortars launched from the enclave, official sources confirmed Tuesday.

The flare-up of violence was triggered by an Israeli military operation near the Gaza town of Khan Younis Sunday night, which was followed by an exchange of fire with a group of Palestinians.