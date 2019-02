A file photo shows firefighters at the scene of an explosion at a bakery near Rue de Trevise in Paris, France, Jan.12, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/IAN LANGSDON

At least seven people were killed and more than 30 injured on Tuesday as an eight-storey building in the French capital was caught in a blaze, sparking a massive rescue operation, the fire services said.

The fire broke out after midnight (00.00 GMT) and raged until 6.30 am (5.30 am GMT), destroying the 1970s building almost completely. Authorities fear that the death toll may go up.