An Indonesian Military helicopter sprays disinfectant to reduce disease risks on the disaster area after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Central Sulawesi in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 18, 2018, where thousands of victims are believed buried. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOH RIFKI

At least 70 children are still missing after a devastating earthquake and subsequent tsunami had struck Indonesia's Sulawesi island toward the end of last month, the ministry of social affairs said on Friday.

The total number of missing people currently stands at 680, but authorities believe nearly 5,000 people could still be buried under the rubble in the most-affected regions where search efforts have already ended.