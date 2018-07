People shift bodies of the victims of a suicide bomb attack that targeted an election campaign rally of Balochistan Awami Party in Mastung, to a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, 13 July 2018. EPA/JAMAL TARAQAI

People shift injured victims of a suicide bomb attack that targeted an election campaign rally of Balochistan Awami Party in Mastung, to a hospital in Quetta, Pakistan, 13 July 2018. EPA/JAMAL TARAQAI

A paramilitary soldier stands guard as an ambulance shifts victims of a suicide bomb attack that targeted an election campaign rally of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), in Mastung, Pakistan, 13 July 2018. EPA/STRINGER

At least 70 people were killed on Friday in a bomb attack on a meeting in the Mastung district of Pakistan's western Balochistan province, an official said.

The explosion took place in the evening when Siraj Raisani, a leader of the regional Balochistan Awami Party, was holding an electoral meeting in a market in the Darengarh area, Mastung district police spokesperson Sana Ullah told EFE.