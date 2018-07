A funeral procession for Alexis Chavez Garcia, a 9-month-old baby who died due to the explosion of the Fuego volcano, in Alotenango, Guatemala, Jun. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SANTIAGO BILLY

A funeral procession for Alexis Chavez Garcia, a 9-month-old baby who died due to the explosion of the Fuego volcano, in Alotenango, Guatemala, Jun. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SANTIAGO BILLY

The number missing after last month's Fuego volcano eruption has been raised to 332 people, 73 of which are minors, according to Guatemala's National Coordination for Disaster Reduction.

The figure was provided to EFE by department spokesperson David De Leon after the authorities updated the number of the missing from 197 to 332 and confirmed at least 113 deaths.