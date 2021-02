Military cordon off the Zonal 8 Deprivation of Liberty Center as relatives of the inmates await information, during a riot, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, 23 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Marcos Pin

Relatives of inmates await news after the acts of violence experienced inside the Guayaquil prison, in Guayaquil, Ecuador, 23 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Marcos Pin

View of the El Turi jail, in the city of Cuenca, Ecuador, 23 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Robert Puglla

View of the El Turi jail, in the city of Cuenca, Ecuador, 23 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Robert Puglla

At least 75 people died Tuesday in simultaneous riots at three prisons in Ecuador, which authorities attributed to criminal gangs fighting for control of the institutions.

At Turi prison in the city of Cuenca, at least 33 prisoners died, while another 34 died Guayaquil prison and another eight in Cotopaxi prison, the National Service of Attention to People Deprived of Liberty (SNAI) reported. EFE-EPA