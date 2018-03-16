Syrian soldiers distribute food and water bottles to civilians, who were evacuated from the Eastern Ghouta, as they wait for buses to transport them for nearby makeshift centers, at Housh Nasri area, outskirts of Damascus, Syria, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

A Syrian army solider kisses a child as others soldiers assist civilians, who were evacuated from the Eastern Ghouta, as they ride buses to transport them for nearby makeshift centers, at Housh Nasri area, outskirts of Damascus, Syria, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Hundreds of civilians, who were evacuated from the Eastern Ghouta, wait for buses to transport them for nearby makeshift centers, at Housh Nasri area, outskirts of Damascus, Syria, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Hundreds of civilians, who were evacuated from the Eastern Ghouta, wait for buses to transport them for nearby makeshift centers, at Housh Nasri area, outskirts of Damascus, Syria, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Cairo, Mar 16 (efe-epa)-. At least 76 civilians have been killed and hundreds injured in Syria by airstrikes allegedly carried out by Russian warplanes over the rebel-held region of Eastern Ghouta, near the capital Damascus, a war monitor said Friday, while the Syrian government claimed its forces had taken control of 70 percent of the enclave.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Russian jets, which are allied to the Syrian regime, killed 64 people, including 13 minors, in the town of Kafr Batna, which is held by al-Rahman Corps Islamist rebel group fighting against government forces.