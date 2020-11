Afghan security forces cordon off the area of a rocket attack site in Kabul, Afghanistan, 21 November 2020. EPA-EFE/Jawad Jalali

Security personnel inspect a damaged vehicle which was carrying and shooting rockets, in the aftermath of a rocket attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, 21 November 2020. EPA-EFE/HEDAYATULLAH AMID

At least eight people were killed and 31 injured Saturday when about two-dozen mortar rounds were fired into the center of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul.

At least 23 rounds of mortars were fired from the rear of two vehicles located in the north of the city, Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian confirmeed when updating the number of casualties. EFE-EPA