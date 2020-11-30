At least eight people were killed and nearly 50 injured during a riot in a Colombo prison following a protest by the inmates calling for security measures in the wake of Covid-19 outbreaks inside jails, authorities reported on Monday.
At least 8 dead, 50 injured in Sri Lanka prison riot
Relatives of prison inmates plead to authorities to save their kin in the Mahara Prison Complex in the suburbs of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 30 November 2020. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
Smoke emanates from several buildings at the riot torn Mahara Prison Complex in the suburbs of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 30 November 2020. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
Relatives of prison inmates plead to authorities to save their kin in the Mahara Prison Complex in the suburbs of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 30 November 2020. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
Sri Lanka special task force soldiers arrive at the access road to the Mahara Prison Complex in the suburbs of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 30 November 2020. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
Relatives of prison inmates plead to authorities to save their kin in the Mahara Prison Complex in the suburbs of Colombo, Sri Lanka, 30 November 2020. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE
