A handout frame grab made available by the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District shows responding agencies after an amphibious duck boat reportedly capsized on Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri, USA, Jul 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/SOUTHERN STONE COUNTY FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT / HANDOUT HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

At least eight people were killed on Thursday after a tourist boat capsized on Table Rock Lake in Missouri in the United States, the Southern Stone County firefighters department said.

Eleven people were rescued by emergency units and taken to a nearby hospital while divers continued to look for the missing, Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader told reporters.