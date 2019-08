Photo showing a fire caused by an explosion at the National Cancer Institute in Cairo, Egypt, on 04 August 2019. According to reports, at least 16 people died and 26 were injured when an oxygen cylinder exploded outside the institute. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Photo showing a fire caused by an explosion at the National Cancer Institute in Cairo, Egypt, on 04 August 2019. According to reports, at least 16 people died and 26 were injured when an oxygen cylinder exploded outside the institute. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Photo showing damage from an explosion at the National Cancer Institute in Cairo, Egypt, on 04 August 2019. According to reports, at least 16 people died and 26 were injured when an oxygen cylinder exploded outside the institute. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Photo showing a victim being transported after an explosion at the National Cancer Institute in Cairo, Egypt, on 04 August 2019. According to reports, at least 16 people died and 26 were injured when an oxygen cylinder exploded outside the institute. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED HOSSAM

Photo showing a being helped after an explosion at the National Cancer Institute in Cairo, Egypt, on 04 August 2019. According to reports, at least 16 people died and 26 were injured when an oxygen cylinder exploded outside the institute. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED HOSSAM

At least eight people were killed and eight others injured when an oxygen container reportedly exploded at a cancer hospital in Cairo, an official with the Egyptian capital's Security Directorate told EFE.

According to the official, the blast took place on the second floor of the Al Manial oncological hospital, causing a fire that spread within the health center.