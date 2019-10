Protesters take to the streets once again on Oct. 20, 2019, in Santiago, Chile's Ñuñoa neighborhood. EFE-EPA/Alberto Peña

View of a burned vehicle during a new day of protests in Santiago, Chile, 20 October 2019. EFE-EPA / Esteban Garay

Photo taken Oct. 20, 2019, in Santiago, Chile, showing a supermarket that was looted and heavily damaged during rioting on the weekend. EFE-EPA/ Alberto Peña

Photo taken Oct. 20, 2019, in Santiago, Chile, showing a city bus burned during rioting on the weekend. EFE-EPA/Alberto Peña

Photo taken Oct. 20, 2019, in Santiago, Chile, showing destruction from rioting on the weekend. EFE-EPA/Elvis Gonzalez

At least 8 dead in Chile as mass riots over metro price hike continue

The death toll of riots in Chile rose to at least eight Sunday after firefighters confirmed five people died in a clothing store fire in the capital’s Renca commune.

The store caught fire after being looted during rioting in Santiago, which broke out Friday over social inequality and scarcities but was sparked by complaints about the government's hiking of local metro fares.