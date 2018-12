A view shows firemen tackling a fire at a blast site near Shenghua chemical plant in Zhangjiakou City, Hebei province, China, Nov 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ZJK CHINA OUT

At least eight people died and three others were injured in a fire in the city of Kunming, in southwest China on Sunday, state television CCTV reported.

The fire started around 2am (1800 GMT Saturday) in a residential area of ??the capital of Yunnan province for reasons that were being investigated, local authorities said.