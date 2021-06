Rangers stand guard at Serena hotel a day after a suicide car bomb blast in Quetta, provincial capital of Balochistan province, Pakistan, 22 April 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAMAL TARAQAI

At least eight people were killed, four of them soldiers, and 13 injured in an attack on a military post in the volatile Balochistan province in southwestern Pakistan, the Army said Tuesday.

The attack occurred late Monday, in the Pir Ismalil Ziarat area of Quetta city, where a group of insurgents attacked a Frontier Corps (FC) border post.