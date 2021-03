Afghans who were injured in a car bomb blast receive medical treatment at a hospital in Herat, Afghanistan, 12 March 2021. EFE-EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

Afghans who were injured in a car bomb blast receive medical treatment at a hospital in Herat, Afghanistan, 12 March 2021. EFE-EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

An Afghan boy who was injured in a car bomb blast receive medical treatment at a hospital in Herat, Afghanistan, 12 March 2021. EFE-EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

A view of the destruction caused after a car bomb blast in Herat, Afghanistan, 12 March 2021. EFE-EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

At least 8 killed, 54 injured in car bombing in Afghanistan

At least eight people were killed and 54 injured in a car bomb explosion close to a police check-post and civilian houses in Afghanistan's eastern Herat province, authorities said on Saturday.

The heavy explosion tool place around 9.20 pm on Friday in the police district-14, an area populated by civilians, a military official from the district told EFE on the condition of anonymity. EFE-EPA