At least 8 killed in fire in south India

At least 8 people were killed and 10 were injured in a fire that began at a sales showroom of electric-motorbikes in south India, a police official told EFE on Tuesday.

Chandana Deepti, the deputy commissioner of police in Secunderabad - the city in the southern state of Telangana where the incident took place - confirmed the number of casualties on Tuesday.