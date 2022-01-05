Dhaka, Jan. 5 (EFE) - At least eight passengers have gone missing as a boat capsized in a river near Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Wednesday, authorities said.
Bangladesh Navy officials during the rescue operation after a trawler capsized in the Dhaleshwari river on the outskirts of Dhaka in Narayangonj district in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 05 January 2022. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
Relatives of missing persons watch the rescue operation after a trawler capsized in the Dhaleshwari river on the outskirts of Dhaka in Narayangonj district in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 05 January 2022. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
Bangladesh Navy officials during the rescue operation after a trawler capsized in the Dhaleshwari river on the outskirts of Dhaka in Narayangonj district in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 05 January 2022. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
Relatives of missing persons watch the rescue operation after a trawler capsized in the Dhaleshwari river on the outskirts of Dhaka in Narayangonj district in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 05 January 2022. EFE-EPA/MONIRUL ALAM
