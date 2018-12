A cross is seen over the Xuanwumen Catholic Church in Beijing, China, Jan 30 2018 (issued Jan 31 2018). EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

At least 80 people were detained in a police operation against members of a prominent Protestant church in the city of Chengdu in China, a rights organization said on Monday.

The arrests began on Sunday around 6 pm and went on for 11 hours, according to a statement by ChinaAid, which coordinates a wide network of clandestine Chinese activists and Christians.