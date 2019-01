The Black Nazarene is taken on a procession as Catholic devotees flock around near a Mosque at a Muslim community to mark its feast day in Manila, Jan.9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

An unconscious catholic devotee is carried by rescuers during a procession to mark the Black Nazarene feast day in Manila, Jan.9, 2019. EPA-EFE/EUGENIO LORETO

An image taken with a slow shutter speed shows Catholic devotees jostling to reach the statue of the Black Nazarene during a procession to mark its feast day at the Jones bridge in Manila, Jan.9, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Catholic devotees jostle to reach the statue of the Black Nazarene during a procession to mark its feast day at the Jones bridge in Manila, Jan.9, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Catholic devotees jostle to reach the statue of the Black Nazarene during a procession to mark its feast day in Manila, Philippines, Jan.9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Barefoot Catholic devotees rest on the roof of a bus stop during a procession to mark the Black Nazarene feast day in Manila, Jan.9, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

An image taken with a slow shutter speed shows Catholic devotees holding on to a rope during a procession of The Black Nazarene to mark its feast day in Manila, Jan.9, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

At least 80 people were treated for light injuries and dizziness on Wednesday as thousands of Catholic devotees joined the Black Nazarene annual procession in the Philippine capital to touch a centuries-old black wooden statue of Jesus Christ.

According to the police, more than 100,000 people swarmed around the statue to seek divine blessings as it passed through the Jones Bridge in Manila around noon, some seven hours after leaving Luneta, also called Jose Rizal Park.