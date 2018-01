An Afghan young man who was injured in airstrikes in Haska Mina district, receives medical treatment at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

An Afghan boy who was injured in airstrikes in Haska Mina district, receives medical treatment at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Jan. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

At least 86 members of the Islamic State terror organization, including several commanders, were killed and 38 others were injured in two operations by Afghan security forces, military sources told EFE on Tuesday.

In the eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghan troops launched an offensive Monday night, in which 60 IS fighters died and 18 were injured, Shirin Aqha Faqiri, spokesperson for the Afghan National Army's 201st Selab Corps, said.