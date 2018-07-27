At least 86 people have been killed, 13 are missing and around 23 million have been affected due to floods, landslides and other natural disasters in China during this year's flood season, official disaster relief authorities said on Friday.

Zhang Jiatuan, spokesperson for the Office of State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, said floods had affected around 2.18 million hectares (around 5.4 million acres) of farmland and destroyed 30,000 houses, according to official news agency Xinhua.