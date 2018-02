Congolese government soldiers aboard a pick up truck leave their headquarters to escort Lieutenant General Olenga Francois in the town of Minova, some 45km from the provincial capital Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 25, 2012. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

At least 89 people have been killed in clashes between a rebel militia and the army of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the Fizi area of the eastern province of South Kivu, United Nations media reported on Friday.

Radio Okapi, the station of the UN mission in the country, reported that 83 rebels and six soldiers were killed, while 90 militiamen were captured and a large number of weapons were recovered after the fighting, which had taken place over the previous ten days.