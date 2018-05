People shift an injured victim to a hospital after militants attacked government buildings, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

People shift an injured victim to a hospital after militants attacked government buildings, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

A man who has shifted an injured victim of bomb blasts, react outside a hospital, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

epa06732573 A man who was wounded in a bomb blast reacts at the scene of an attack in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Smoke billows from the scene of an attack by militants at a government building in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

At least nine people were killed and 30 were wounded Sunday in an ongoing terror attack on a government building in the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan, official sources said.

Nine people, including one of the insurgents, died in the attack on the headquarters of the customs department, Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesperson of the governor of Nangarhar province, told EFE.