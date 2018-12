Firefighters and medics try to rescue victims after a high speed train accident in Ankara, Turkey, 13 December 2018. EPA/STRINGER

At least 9 dead, 47 injured in train accident in Turkey

At least nine people died and 47 others were injured early Thursday when a high-speed train crashed in Turkey's capital Ankara, the Turkish transport minister confirmed.

Mehmet Cahit Turhan said in a televised statement the accident occurred when the train left the central station in the Turkish capital at 6.30 am and collided with a maintenance locomotive.