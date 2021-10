Philippine typhoon victims walking on a road covered with mud and debris in the flood-hit town of Noveleta, Cavite province, Philippines, 13 September 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

At least nine people have died in the Philippines as a result of a heavy tropical storm passing through the northern part of the archipelago, the country's disaster management agency said Tuesday.

Those killed were either trapped by landslides or swept away by strong currents, according to the Inquirer newspaper. EFE