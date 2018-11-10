One of the many commercial building destroyed in Paradise, as the Camp Fire continues to burn out of control through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA

Abandoned cars from fleeing residents of the Magalia and Paradise Pine area, line Skyway road the day after the start of the Camp Fire that continues to burn out of control through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA

Burned out neighborhoods in Paradise, as the Camp Fire burns out of control through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA

Flames continues to burn through the Paradise Pines neighborhood of Magalia as the Camp Fire burns out of control through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA

A CalFire firefighter attempts to cool down the side of a home in the Paradise Pines neighborhood of Magalia as the Camp Fire continues to burn out of control through the region, fueled by high winds in Butte County, California, USA, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER DASILVA

At least nine people have died in wildfires raging in California, officials said on Friday.

In a statement, the Butte County Sheriff's Office said that four fatalities were confirmed on Friday, adding to the five deaths reported on Thursday.