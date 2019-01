A general view shows the wreckage of a Boeing 707 cargo plane that crashed while landing at Fath airport, near the city of Karaj, Alborz province, Iran, Jan. 14, 2019. EPA-EFE/HASSAN SHIRAVANI

At least nine people were killed Monday after a Boeing 707 cargo plane caught fire when it crash-landed near an airport in Iran, a spokesman for the Iranian Emergency Information Center confirmed.

Mojtaba Khaledi told state-run news agency IRNA that 16 people were on board the aircraft that crashed when it hit a house near Fath Airport, west of the Iranian capital, Tehran, adding that one person had survived but was in critical condition.