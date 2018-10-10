At least nine people have been killed and several remained missing after eastern parts of the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca became engulfed by torrential downpours and flash flooding overnight, emergency services said Wednesday.
Local emergency services confirmed the number of fatalities after two other bodies were found in the towns of Arta and S'illot on the eastern Mediterranean coast of the island while rescue teams continued their efforts to locate at least seven others declared missing in the adverse weather conditions.