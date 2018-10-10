Members of the Civil Guard and the Municipal Police control the traffic around the Majorcan town of Sant Llorenc, after the flood that has occurred this afternoon and that has caused the overflow of the torrent that passes in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, on Oct. 9, 2018. EFE/Atienza

People prepare to spend the night at the Manacor's Miguel Angel Nadal sports centre after they have been evacuated because a torrent overflows causing three people dead at Sant Llorenc des Cardassar in Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA/Atienza

Two policemen search for victims in the beach of Sillot, in Mallorca island, eastern Spain, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Cati Cladera

Two local policemen look at a vehicle destroyed by the floods in the village of Sant Llorenc des Cardasar, in Mallorca island, eastern Spain, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Atienza

At least nine people have been killed and several remained missing after eastern parts of the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca became engulfed by torrential downpours and flash flooding overnight, emergency services said Wednesday.

Local emergency services confirmed the number of fatalities after two other bodies were found in the towns of Arta and S'illot on the eastern Mediterranean coast of the island while rescue teams continued their efforts to locate at least seven others declared missing in the adverse weather conditions.