The governor of Brazil's Amazonas state, Wilson Lima, on May 28, 2019, holds a press conference in Manaos, Brazil, to announce the transfer of at least nine prisoners in state prisons after they led an outbreak of violence that left some 55 inmates dead over the past couple of days. EFE-EPA/Raphael Alves

At least nine inmates in the prisons in Manaos, capital of Brazil's Amazonas state, will be transferred to federal penitentiaries after the deaths of more than 50 other inmates in 48 hours in different prisons in the state, Gov. Wilson Lima announced Tuesday.

According to the governor, these are prisoners who led the actions that resulted in the deaths of at least 55 prisoners in several prisons.