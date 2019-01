At least nine people were killed and 15 others, including civilians, were wounded after a car bomb attack on the motorcade of a provincial governor in the eastern Logar province of the country.

A Taliban rebel had detonated his explosive laden car at 10:30am near vehicles that were escorting Anwar Eshaqzai, the governor of the Logar province, and Amir Jan Nasiri, the provincial Intelligence Agency Chief, spokesperson for the Logar Police, Shapoor Ahmadzai, told EFE.