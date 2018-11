A file picture shows an Afghan security official on patrol in Helmand, Afghanistan, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WATAN YAR

At least nine soldiers were killed and 23 injured following an explosion on Friday at a mosque inside a military base in the eastern Afghan province of Khost.

The explosion happened at around 1.30pm during Friday prayers, Khost governor's spokesperson Talib Mangal told EFE.