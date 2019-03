A photograph taken on Dec. 11, 2018, showing a memorial to the four victims of the shooting at the Campinas Metropolitan Cathedral in Brazil's Sao Paulo state. EPA-EFE FILE/Fernando Bizerra

Police stand guard outside a school in the Sao Paulo metropolitan area after a shooting on March 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Police enter a school in the Sao Paulo metropolitan area after a shooting on March 13, 2019. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Two teenagers opened fire on Wednesday at a school in the Sao Paulo metropolitan area, killing at least nine people - including several children - and leaving 16 wounded, the fire department in Brazil's largest city said.

A school employee and the two suspected teenage gunmen are also among the dead, the department said.