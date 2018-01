Rakhine ethnic men hold posters to protest against the Police's violence during a Rakhine nationalist ceremony in front of the Rakhine State government office in Sittwe, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 17 January 2018. EPA-EFE/NYUNT WIN

At least nine people were confirmed dead on Wednesday and 12 others injured during overnight clashes with police trying to clear a protest in restive south west Myanmar, from where hundreds of thousands of members of the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority have fled a Myanmar army campaign.

The officers fired on the crowd Tuesday night when the protesters surrounded a police station in Mrauk-U after authorities had banned the public gathering, an epa journalist reported Wednesday.