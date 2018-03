Members of an Indian National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team try to put out a fire in the forest of Ghandiyal near Pauri in Uttrakhand, India, May 02, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/STR

Trees burn due to a forest fire in Bhati, Nagrota Bagwan, some 35 km from Dharamsala, India, May 19, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/SANJAY BAID

At least nine trekkers were killed, and another 17 were injured - most of them students - after they were caught in a surprise blaze while trekking through a jungle in southern India, official sources reported Monday.

The fire had erupted suddenly on Sunday in the Kurangani hills, in Tamil Nadu state's Theni district, when a group of 36 trekkers were making their way down the hill, head of the district administration, Pallavi Baldev, told EFE.