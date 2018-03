A Community meeting is held in Cobden, Western Victoria, Australia, 18 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Fire fighters put out hot spots as bushfires burn near Cobden, Western Victoria, Australia, 18 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A helicopter drops water on a blue gum forest as brushfires burn near Cobden, Western Victoria, Australia, 18 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A view of a house that has been burnt down near Cobden, Western Victoria, Australia, 18 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

At least 90 houses and properties were destroyed by wildfires raging in various parts of southeastern Australia over the weekend, officials said Monday.

Some seventy houses were burnt down by a fire in the southeastern town of Tathra, which has been burning since Sunday.