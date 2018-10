Indonesian marines carry the body bag of victim at Balaroa village in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

People arrange plastic containers as they queue for fuel at a gas station in Donggala, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

At least 92 detained for looting after earthquake, tsunami in Indonesia

At least 92 people were detained for looting on Indonesia's Sulawesi island, where at least 1,407 people died after a magnitude-7.5 earthquake and tsunami last week, Indonesian police said Thursday.

Cars, motorcycles, cigarettes, coffee and food products were stolen in the five regions of Central Sulawesi province, according to police spokesperson Dedi Prasetyo, who added that police expected more arrests.