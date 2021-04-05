At least 95 people have died due to flash flooding and landslides caused by the heavy rains lashing eastern Indonesia and the small nation of East Timor since the weekend, while dozens of people remain missing.
At least 95 dead due to flash floods, landslides in Indonesia, East Timor
People stay on higher ground as river flow increases due to the flood in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 04 April 2021 (issued 05 April 2021). EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU
People stand near a damaged house hit by flood water on a river bank in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 04 April 2021 (issued 05 April 2021). EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU
People wade through flood water at a residential area in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 04 April 2021 (issued 05 April 2021). EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU
A handout photo made available by East Adonara Police station shows a general view of the aftermath of a flash flood in Adonara, East Flores, Indonesia, 04 April 2021 (issued 05 April 2021). EPA-EFE/EAST ADONARA POLICE STATION / HA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
A handout photo made available by the East Flores regional Board for Disaster Management (BPBD) shows the general view of a flash flood aftermath in Adonara, East Flores, Indonesia, 04 April 2021. EPA-EFE/EAST FLORES BPBD / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
At least 95 people have died due to flash flooding and landslides caused by the heavy rains lashing eastern Indonesia and the small nation of East Timor since the weekend, while dozens of people remain missing.