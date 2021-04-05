At least 95 dead due to flash floods, landslides in Indonesia, East Timor

People stay on higher ground as river flow increases due to the flood in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 04 April 2021 (issued 05 April 2021). EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

People stand near a damaged house hit by flood water on a river bank in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 04 April 2021 (issued 05 April 2021). EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

People wade through flood water at a residential area in Dili, East Timor, also known as Timor Leste, 04 April 2021 (issued 05 April 2021). EPA-EFE/ANTONIO DASIPARU

A handout photo made available by East Adonara Police station shows a general view of the aftermath of a flash flood in Adonara, East Flores, Indonesia, 04 April 2021 (issued 05 April 2021). EPA-EFE/EAST ADONARA POLICE STATION / HA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES