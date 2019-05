Pakistani security officials inspect the scene of a suicide bomb attack that targeted a Police vehicle outside the Sufi Muslim Data Gunj Buksh shrine in Lahore, Pakistan, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

At least eight people were killed and 25 were injured on Wednesday in a suicide bombing targeting a police patrol close to a popular Sufi Muslim shrine in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore, police said.

Five police officers were among the fatalities in the blast near the Data Darbar Sufi shrine, one of the largest in South Asia.