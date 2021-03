Atlanta Police Department officers investigate the scene of spa shootings on Piedmont Road in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 16 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

A handout booking photo made available by the Crisp County Sheriff's Office shows Robert Aaron Long, 21, a suspect in series of fatal shootings that occurred in three massage parlors in metro Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 16 March 2021. EPA-EFE/CRISP COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Officials with the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office remove a body from the Gold Spa massage parlor after a shooting on Piedmont Road in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 16 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Atlanta Police Department officers investigate the scene of a shooting outside a spa on Piedmont Road in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 16 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

At least eight killed in three Atlanta-area massage parlor shootings

At least eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were killed on Tuesday in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors in the US state of Georgia.

A 21-year-old man identified as Robert Aaron Long was arrested in South Georgia, about 150 miles (250 kilometers) south of Atlanta. EFE-EPA