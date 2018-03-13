Central Reserve Police Force troops pay tributes in front of the body of a slain CRPF Inspector before his cremation in Sathiala, some 50 km from Amritsar, India, Apr. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

At least eight police officers were killed and another three wounded on Tuesday in the eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh, after an improvised explosive device placed by the Maoists in the passage of the vehicle in which they were traveling exploded, an official told EFE.

The insurgents detonated the IED around 12:30 pm between Kistaram and Pallodi in Sukma district, as a mine-protected vehicle carrying troops of the 212th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force was passing, CRPF spokesperson Girish Chandra Dash said.