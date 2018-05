Indonesian police officers secure the area following an attack on a police headquarters in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONY MUHARRMAN

Indonesian police officers evacuate an injured colleague following an attack on a police headquarters in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONY MUHARRMAN

An Indonesian police officer search a vehicle for explosives following an attack on a police headquarters in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONY MUHARRMAN

An Indonesian police officer stands guard next to the body of an attacker following an attack on a police headquarters in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONY MUHARRMAN GRAPHIC CONTENT

Four assailants and a police officer were killed and three people were wounded on Wednesday in an attack on a police station in western Indonesia, days after a series of attacks and explosions that claimed the lives of 26 people in the country.

The attackers rammed their vehicle into the gate of a police station in the city of Pekanbaru on the island of Sumatra, killing a police official, national police spokesman Setyo Wasisto said in a press conference broadcast on television.