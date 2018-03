(FILE) Afghan soldiers stand guard outside the Marshal Faheem Military academy, after an attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

At least four people were killed on Friday in a suicide attack in western Kabul near where thousands of members of the Shia Hazara minority had gathered.

"So far, we have received four dead and 13 injured ones from today's attack. Numbers could rise later," Afghan Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Majroh told EFE.