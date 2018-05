At least two police officers and two insurgents were killed and another six people wounded in two coordinated attacks on police districts 10 and 13 in Kabul on Wednesday, officials said.

The first attack, which began with a blast followed by an attack on a police station, occurred at 11:30 am in police district 13 and ended "after hours of clashes between security forces and militants," the secretary of the Kabul police chief, Maiwand Ahmadzai, told EFE.