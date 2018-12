Bangladeshi women shows her finger with ink after casting her vote at a polling station for the 11th National Parliament Election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladeshi voters have their identification cards registered at a polling station for the 11th National Parliament Election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Election officials and law enforcement personnel carry voting materials from a distribution center at Willes Little Flower school in Dhaka to a polling center ahead of the national election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

A Bangladeshi security guard looks at a voter's identification card at a polling station for the 11th National Parliament Election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladeshi voters wait in queue to cast their vote at a polling station for the 11th National Parliament Election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

Bangladeshi voters wait in queue to cast their vote at a polling station for the 11th National Parliament Election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Dec. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MONIRUL ALAM

At least nine killed in Bangladesh elections marred by violence

At least nine people died on Sunday in violent clashes between rival political parties during the general elections in Bangladesh, amid allegations by the opposition of threats to their polling agents.

Police and hospital officials told EFE that seven deaths had been reported throughout the country after polling stations opened at 8 am as well as at least 12 wounded.