Demonstrators gather on a street during an anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar, 05 March 2021. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A demonstrator wears a t-shirt denouncing a coup during a protest against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar, 05 March 2021. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

The daughter of Zwee Htet Soe, one of the three demonstrators who died in the anti-coup protests, holds a picture of her father during his funeral in Yangon, Myanmar, 05 March 2021. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

People flash the defiant three-finger salute as they attend the funeral procession for the three demonstrators who died in the anti-coup protests, in Yangon, Myanmar, 05 March 2021. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

A picture of Arkar Moe sits on the table as a relative flashes the defiant three-finger salute during the funeral procession of Arka Moe, one of the three demonstrators who died while taking part in an anti-coup protest, in Yangon, Myanmar, 05 March 2021. EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING

The daughter (C) of Zwee Htet Soe (bottom), one of the three demonstrators who died in the anti-coup protests, cries near the coffin of her father during his funeral in Yangon, Myanmar, 05 March 2021. EPA-EFE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

At least one killed in Myanmar as funerals held amid anti-coup protests

At least one person was shot dead and hundreds flashed the three-finger salute at funerals held in Myanmar on Friday as defiant anti-coup demonstrations continued across the country.

Anti-coup protesters took to the streets in several cities despite deadly repression by security forces that has already killed more than 50 people. EFE-EPA