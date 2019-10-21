At least one person was killed on Sunday after being shot by police during a massive and mostly peaceful protest held in the capital of Haiti, where several protesters were injured as they accidentally got run over by a vehicle.

Thousands of citizens joined a new protest in Port-au-Prince called by Haitian artists, including rapper Izolan and members of the Barikad Crew band, as well as by religious leader Mackenson Dorilas – also known as Prophet Mackenson – to demand the resignation of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, whom they consider incapable of running the country. EFE-EPA