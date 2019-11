At least one protester shot by police in Hong Kong

Police officers gather material at the scene of a police shooting in Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong, China, Nov. 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Police stand guard at the area where a protester was shot by a police officer in Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong, China, Nov. 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

Blood is seen on a road where a protester was shot by a police officer in Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong, China, Nov. 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

A police officer throws a tear gas grenade as they retreat from the area where a protester was shot, in Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong, China, Nov. 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE

People react after police fired tear gas in the area where a protester was shot by a police officer, in Sai Wan Ho, Hong Kong, China, Nov. 11, 2019. EFE-EPA/JEROME FAVRE