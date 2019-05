Emergency services gather beside a river bank after a tourist boat crash on the River Danube in Budapest, Hungary, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/ZSOLT SZIGETVARY HUNGARY OUT

Police officers stand beside a victim on a landing dock after a tourist boat crash on the River Danube in Budapest, Hungary, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER LAKATOS HUNGARY OUT

A rescue boat searches the water for victims of a tourist boat crash on the River Danube in Budapest, Hungary, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER LAKATOS HUNGARY OUT

A rescue boat searches the water for victims of a tourist boat crash on the River Danube in Budapest, Hungary, May 30, 2019. EPA-EFE/PETER LAKATOS HUNGARY OUT

Rescuers work on the bank after a ship overturned and sank in River Danube in Budapest, Hungary, late May 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Mihadak HUNGARY OUT

Rescuers stand on the bank after a ship overturned and sank in River Danube in Budapest, Hungary, late May 29, 2019. EPA-EFE/Zoltan Mihadak HUNGARY OUT

The South Korean Foreign Ministry confirmed Thursday that seven people who died when a ship sank in the Danube river in the Hungarian capital Budapest were South Koreans and that 19 others were still missing.

A total of 33 South Koreans and two Hungarian crew members were traveling aboard the cruise boat Hableany when it collided with another vessel and capsized around 9pm Wednesday Budapest time, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.